WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

556 FPUS56 KPQR 172238

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-181200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

338 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows 55

to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-181200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

338 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows 55

to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy smoke. Lows around 55. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-181200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

338 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Valley

lows 55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke. Showers likely. Valley lows around 55.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of shower, mainly in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-181200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

338 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Snow

level above 8000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke. Showers likely through the night with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather