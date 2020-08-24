WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds and patchy fog. Otherwise,

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind, becoming northwest wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds with patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Morning clouds with patchy fog. Then, becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

near beaches and headlands in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind, becoming northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph early, then light wind.

.TUESDAY...Areas of morning clouds with patchy fog. Then, becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind, becoming north 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Morning low clouds and patchy fog. Then, mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

North wind 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

