WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
_____
336 FPUS56 KPQR 101013
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
313 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-102315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
313 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-102315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
313 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs around 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
$$
WAZ040-102315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
313 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-102315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
313 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 12000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to
14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet
rising to 13000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
13000 feet in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather