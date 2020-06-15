WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

_____

748 FPUS56 KPQR 151000

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-160130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then showers. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then showers decreasing in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening, then easing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 70

to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-160130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain through mid-morning, then showers. Highs around 55.

South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then showers decreasing later in the afternoon. Highs 55

to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 70

to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-160130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light wind,

becoming west to southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning into early afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows

around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-160130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a decreasing chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest wind

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet..

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

