WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
_____
479 FPUS56 KPQR 250859
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
159 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-252315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
159 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Occasional light rain. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near beaches and
headlands, gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-252315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
159 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Occasional light rain. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-252315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
159 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Occasional light rain. Valley highs 55 to 65. Light wind.
Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 50.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Valley lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ019-252315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
159 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Occasional light rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Light
wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level
12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather