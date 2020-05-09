WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

101 FPUS56 KPQR 091014

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-092315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except south wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph near

beaches and headlands.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-092315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 65. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-092315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-092315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather