WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

720 FPUS56 KPQR 101001

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-110100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, with patchy fog and frost.

Then, increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-110100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, decreasing after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-110100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 50. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10

mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow increasing. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-110100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Snow level

3500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10

mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level at the surface rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers in

the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 2000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

