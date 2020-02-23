WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

248 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

248 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

248 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Valley lows around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

248 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning. Snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Light wind shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 7000 feet rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

