WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

477 FPUS56 KPQR 081219

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

419 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

WAZ021-090045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

419 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except

northwest wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-090045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

419 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 45.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around

30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 30. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-090045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

419 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 15

mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

frost after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 45 to

50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-090045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

419 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy evening

freezing fog. Free air freezing level at the surface. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

