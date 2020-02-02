WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
_____
129 FPUS56 KPQR 021044
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
244 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-030030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
244 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except
northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and
headlands. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind, except northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and
headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Near beaches
and headlands, northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to
50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, light wind
becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-030030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
244 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-030030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
244 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 25.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning freezing fog. Slight chance
of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-030030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
244 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Free air
freezing level at the surface after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of
5 to 9 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely and
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather