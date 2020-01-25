WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
236 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
236 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain early this morning, then a chance of
showers. Rain increasing later this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts
to 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,
southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then rain
increasing. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph early,
easing to 10 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph early, then wind easing to 10 to 20
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
236 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of
showers. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
morning, then wind easing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
236 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning. then a chance of showers. Rain
increasing later this afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows 40 to 45.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain
likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
236 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then a chance of showers. Rain
again later this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 4 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to quarter inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch
to one and a half inches.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Then, rain or snow increasing later in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3
to 7 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain
or snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
