WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow becoming all rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 40. Southeast wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon near the beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Windy. Lows around 35. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to 65 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. No snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 35. Southeast wind

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers and snow in the evening, then snow with showers

and freezing rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Snow level

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Lows around 30. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow showers and freezing rain likely

in the morning, then showers with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely midday and early afternoon hours before changing to

rain in the mid to late afternoon hours. Snow level rising to 500

feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches, but the

highest accumulations will be limited across far northeastern Clark

County. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15

to 20 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph. Near the Gorge, east

wind 25 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Snow

level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 35.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Near the

Gorge, east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming 20 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Valley highs 30 to 35. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Valley lows around 30. Southeast wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and a chance of showers in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Valley highs around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley lows around 30. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley

lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

430 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

