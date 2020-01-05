WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
_____
563 FPUS56 KPQR 051142
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
342 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-060030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
342 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers in the evening changing to steady
rain towards midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Near
beaches and headlands, southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35
mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to
three quarters of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of
an inch to one and a half inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Near beaches and
headlands, south wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-060030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
342 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers in the evening changing to steady
rain towards midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5
to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one inch.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two
inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet
decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow
showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-060030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
342 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Valley highs around 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers in the evening changing to steady
rain towards midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half
inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Valley highs around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.
Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow
showers in the evening, then rain with snow showers likely after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and snow in the
afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley
lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing
to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
WAZ019-060030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
342 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of
an inch to one and a half inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to
6 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet
decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to
2000 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather