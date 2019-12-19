WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
152 FPUS56 KPQR 191050
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
...FLOOD WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE ZONE FORECAST
AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR DETAILS...
WAZ021-200030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PST
FRIDAY NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times late in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 60 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except south wind
40 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to two
inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in
the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one
inch to one and a half inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.
East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ020-200030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times late in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one
inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two
inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 45.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming light in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around one and a half inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45.
Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.
$$
WAZ040-200030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows 40 to 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two
inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ019-200030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE
4500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Localized freezing rain in the morning. Snow
may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 12 to
20 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three
quarters of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts one and a half to two inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to two inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 6 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
$$
weather.gov/portland
