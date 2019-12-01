WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
_____
071 FPUS56 KPQR 011345
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
545 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-020045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
545 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. East wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Slight chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-020045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
545 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.
Highs around 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
35 to 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to
45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-020045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
545 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain, and snow in the morning, then
decreasing rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2
inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs 35 to
40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain
showers in the evening, decreasing overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to
45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ019-020045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
545 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Snow with patchy blowing snow in the morning, changing to
rain or freezing rain in many valleys during the afternoon. Snow
level 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth
of an inch. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers midnight. Light freezing rain possible in the valleys. Snow
level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain
and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow and a slight
chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain
and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers, with pockets of freezing rain
likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
