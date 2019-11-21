WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

323 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

323 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to

55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog.

Highs around 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

323 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 35. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain likely and a chance of

snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

323 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy morning fog. Valley

highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 35. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain likely and a chance of

snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs around 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

323 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering

to 9000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 10000 feet lowering to 9000 feet after

midnight. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

