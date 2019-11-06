WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

170 FPUS56 KPQR 061151

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

351 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-070030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

351 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ020-070030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

351 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-070030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

351 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Areas of dense fog until midday.

Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-070030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

351 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather