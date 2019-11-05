WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
321 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
321 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Areas of dense
morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around
55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
321 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
321 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. East
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
321 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. Free air freezing level
12000 feet. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet
rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
11000 feet. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7500 feet.
weather.gov/portland
