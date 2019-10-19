WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph, except

south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to

50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500

feet. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet

in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

