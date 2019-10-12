WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

603 FPUS56 KPQR 121046

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Columbus Day.

WAZ021-122330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of sprinkles in

the morning. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ020-122330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. West wind 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ040-122330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Chance

of sprinkles in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ019-122330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering

to 10000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Chance

of sprinkles and flurries in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Free air

freezing level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather