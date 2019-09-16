WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019
404 FPUS56 KPQR 161008
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
308 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-162330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
308 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
south 15 to 20 mph after midnight, gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-162330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
308 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain
may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-162330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
308 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half of an inch to one inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ019-162330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
308 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the
afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and
a half inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. South wind 5 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
8000 feet. Free air freezing level 11000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising
to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
12000 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level
above 8000 feet.
$$
