WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
407 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
407 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Patchy morning
fog. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows
55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs
65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
407 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning
fog. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Chance
of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Chance of
drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
407 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of morning
drizzle. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Chance
of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Chance of
drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
407 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning low clouds and drizzle,
mainly west. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then increasing clouds with a chance of drizzle
after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
weather.gov/portland
