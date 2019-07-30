WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019

_____

161 FPUS56 KPQR 301002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-302330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

$$

WAZ020-302330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-302330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-302330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather