WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

258 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to

12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet lowering

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

