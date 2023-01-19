WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in

the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the 20s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

405 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather