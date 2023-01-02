WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

425 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 18 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

