WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ 411 FPUS56 KPDT 231158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 WAZ026-240000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 13 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to 5 above zero. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain or snow overnight. Lows 8 to 11. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning, then freezing rain and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ027-240000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 13 to 15. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows 8 to 11. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Light wind. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ028-240000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 15 to 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow. Lows 11 to 14. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ029-240000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs 18 to 25. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 14 to 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ030-240000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation valleys and up to 1 inch in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ520-240000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow and freezing rain. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 12 to 22. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely and a chance of high mountain snow in the morning, then rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain, freezing rain likely and a chance of high mountain snow. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ521-240000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and high mountain snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows 11 to 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$