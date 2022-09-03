WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

873 FPUS56 KPDT 031058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

WAZ026-032300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-032300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-032300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ029-032300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-032300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-032300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ521-032300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather