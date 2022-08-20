WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 100. Lows in the

60s.

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the mid

to upper 80s valleys. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in the mid

80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the

80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the

mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

