WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

589 FPUS56 KPDT 011059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Haze. Highs 97 to 103. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs 100 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 90s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

101 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the 80s

valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-012300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Haze. Highs in the 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except

in the 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 92 to 100. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather