WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 96 to 106. Heat index readings

around 108.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 106 to 110. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 107 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 101 to 110. Heat index readings

108 to 109.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 99 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s, except in the lower to mid 90s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, except in

the 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s, except

in the 90s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s, except in the upper 80s to upper

90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except

in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Hot. Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s to upper 90s, except 96 to 101 valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 90 to 100, except 98 to

104 valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s,

except 99 to 104 valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

324 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from today through Friday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 99 to 104. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

