591 FPUS56 KPDT 241145

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

WAZ026-242315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

...Near Record High Temperatures Monday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 96 to 106. Heat index readings 108 to

109.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

WAZ027-242315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

...Near Record High Temperatures Monday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Light wind, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 101. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 70s. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Highs 98 to 106.

$$

WAZ028-242315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

...Near Record High Temperatures Monday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 100 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Highs 99 to 109. Heat index readings around 110.

$$

WAZ029-242315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

WAZ030-242315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the mid 80s to mid 90s

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, except in

the 90s valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-242315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except in the

90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the 90s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Heat

index readings 108 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-242315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

445 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103. Heat index readings around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 92 to

102.

$$

