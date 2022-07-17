WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

