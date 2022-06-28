WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, except in the 70s

valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the

mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid

70s valleys. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

