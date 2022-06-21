WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

978 FPUS56 KPDT 211031

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

WAZ026-212330-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Windy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-212330-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-212330-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ029-212330-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ030-212330-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except

in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ520-212330-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s

to upper 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid

70s to mid 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-212330-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

