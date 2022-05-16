WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

853 FPUS56 KPDT 161059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

upper 40s to upper 50s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather