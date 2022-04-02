WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Very windy. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and mountain snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow

showers in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

lower to mid 50s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Areas of blowing

mountain snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing mountain snow. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s

valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in

the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

