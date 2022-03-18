WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and mountain snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. No

high mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and mountain snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the mid

40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

