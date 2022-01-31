WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

_____

589 FPUS56 KPDT 311159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

WAZ026-010000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-010000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-010000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-010000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ030-010000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows 18 to 25. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Highs

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ520-010000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. West

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 24. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

17 to 25. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ521-010000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

_____

