WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022 _____ 119 FPUS56 KPDT 211158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 WAZ026-220000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ027-220000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ028-220000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ029-220000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ030-220000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ520-220000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ521-220000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather