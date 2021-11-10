WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

WAZ026-110000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ027-110000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ028-110000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ029-110000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ030-110000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s, except in the lower to

mid 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the 30s, except in the lower to mid

40s valleys.

WAZ520-110000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s

valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain and a chance of freezing rain overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet in

the evening. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the

lower to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except

in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except

in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the

40s valleys.

WAZ521-110000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Little or no high mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

