WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

600 FPUS56 KPDT 121058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

WAZ026-122300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ027-122300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ028-122300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-122300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-122300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 30s, except in the lower

to mid 40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the

lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys.

$$

WAZ520-122300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Little or

no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-122300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. No

mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather