Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

WAZ026-052300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ027-052300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ028-052300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ029-052300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ030-052300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except

in the 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except

in the 40s valleys.

WAZ520-052300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

WAZ521-052300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

