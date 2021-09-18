WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021 _____ 117 FPUS56 KPDT 181059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 WAZ026-182300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ027-182300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ028-182300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. $$ WAZ029-182300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. $$ WAZ030-182300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. $$ WAZ520-182300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. $$ WAZ521-182300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$