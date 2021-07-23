WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

WAZ026-232300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

WAZ027-232300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

WAZ028-232300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 91 to 100.

WAZ029-232300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s. Highs in the 90s.

WAZ030-232300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s,

except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the lower 80s

to lower 90s valleys.

WAZ520-232300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

WAZ521-232300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

