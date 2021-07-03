WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

540 FPUS56 KPDT 031059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

WAZ026-032300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ027-032300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ028-032300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 93 to 102.

$$

WAZ029-032300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

WAZ030-032300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s,

except in the mid to upper 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 80s

to lower 90s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the mid 80s to

mid 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ520-032300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s,

except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-032300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

