WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

167 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower

60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the

mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s, except in the 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the 60s valleys. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather