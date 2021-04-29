WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except

in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid

50s to mid 60s valleys. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

