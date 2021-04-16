WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

991 FPUS56 KPDT 161058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. East

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. North

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

