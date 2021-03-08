WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

_____

352 FPUS56 KPDT 081158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

WAZ026-090000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-090000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-090000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ029-090000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-090000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch valleys and around 1 inch in the mountains. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ520-090000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ521-090000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather